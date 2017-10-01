Bulgarian Man is Badly Injured and Serb was Killed in an Attack in Vienna
Serbian was murdered, and a Bulgarian - seriously injured in a fight with Afghans and Chechens in Vienna last night, the Austrian national news agency APA reported.
The fight was last night near the entrance to a metro station in Ottakring district in the capital of Austria.
At 02:00 this night, the two groups, a 21-year-old Serb and Bulgarian, on the one hand, and four men from Afghanistan and Chechnya, on the other, entered a confrontation for unknown reasons, a police spokesman said.
According to data of the law enforcement agencies, a 22-year-old man used a knife and attacked the Serb and the Bulgarian. They both received very severe injuries.
About an hour and a half later, the 21-year-old Serb died in a hospital. The four men fled, but were later detained.
The 22-year-old striker had traces of blood. An investigation has been initiated on the case.
