Collisions between Police and Voters in Catalonia, there are Injured People

The number of injured people by the police operation in Catalonia is at least 337, local services said.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that police have detained protesters in Barcelona and used rubber bullets to disperse them. They also reported that there were injured citizens.

The police closed hundreds of polling stations and seized the polls. Despite their interference, nearly three-quarters of the polling stations opened for the referendum on the independence of Catalonia and are working.

Hours ago, the Spanish Prosecutor's Office said they would take action against the Catalonian police (Mossos d'Esquadra).

The warning is for employees who have not obeyed the order to stop the opening of polling stations for the independence referendum. This was reported by El Pais.

According to the publication, the prosecution expresses dissatisfaction with the regional authorities, that the Catalonian police "betrayed and the judges and prosecutors who believed that the instructions would be followed".

An elderly woman was injured when police broke into a polling station in Girona, where Catalan Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote.

"It is clear that the irresponsible use of force by the Spanish government will not stop the Catalonians. Violence, sticks, rubber bullets, aggression ... the cruelty of the police forever disgraces the kingdom, "said regional Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont.

The Government of Catalonia urged the international community to pay special attention to the situation in the region, amid a referendum on independence from Madrid. This was announced at a press conference in Barcelona by local government spokesman Jordi Turul.

Dozens of Catalans welcomed the day barricaded in schools. There were 200 Spaniards in one of the schools. Their purpose was to be able to enter and vote in the referendum. We recall that just one day before the referendum, the police sealed 1,300 polling stations. 163 of the sections were "peacefully occupied" by citizens.

According to the most recent survey, independence is demanded by 41% of the inhabitants of the Autonomous Region and 49% opposed. However, 80% of citizens are proclaimed to took part in the referendum, although some believe that it should be coordinated with the central government in Madrid.