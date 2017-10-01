Four People in Hospital after a Football Stand Collapsed in Amiens

Four Lille supporters have been seriously injured and hospitalized after a fraction of a sector has collapsed last night during the game between Amiens and Lille from the Franch League 1. A total of 29 people were described in the protocols of the paramedics as injured, with varying degrees of severity of injuries.

Somme's prefect, Philippe de Mester, said that even the most seriously injured spectators of the game are out of danger.

"We are only thinking about the health and the lives of our supporters at the moment, and Lille is in its right and will make a request for the documents guaranteeing the security of the Amiens stadium." The football club hopes to find the person responsible for the stadium to be in such a state during a match, "said the angry CEO of the guests Mark Ingla.

Fode Ballo-Toure opened the score for the guests in the 15th minute and went to celebrate to the sector with Lille supporters when the misfortune happened. The fans went forward to the railing of the tribune, but this part did not withstand the weight and collapsed.