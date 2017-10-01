The Pope Announced on Twitter that he Starts a Fight Against Fake News

Pope Francis begins fighting fake news

Pope Francis begins fighting fake news, world agencies reported quoted by bTV.

On Twitter, the pope said the topic of the next World Social Communications Day would be the fight with fake news. The theme is inspired by a passage of the gospel, which says "The Truth Will Make You Free". "At a time when social networks, institutions and politicians are beginning to face false news, the Church also wants to contribute to fighting them by inviting reflection on the causes of their appearance and the implications of disinformation in the media," said a message from the Vatican.

According to the pope, fake news can have an impact on individual and collective behavior.

