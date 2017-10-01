Austria Bans Wearing Burqas from Today

Society | October 1, 2017, Sunday // 11:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Austria Bans Wearing Burqas from Today twitter.com

A law was enacted today in Austria forbidding the wearing of clothing and accessories covering the face, said Associated Press.

It is forbidden to wear burqas, ski masks and party masks in public places, as well as surgical masks outside hospitals. The fine for offenders will be 150 euros. The law is likely to affect the parliamentary elections of October 15, which are expected to won by anti-immigrant parties who would then form a coalition government. Despite the migratory influx into Europe in recent years, burqas are rare in Austria. However, support for the law is great, AP noted.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austria, burqas, ban
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria