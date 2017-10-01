Austria Bans Wearing Burqas from Today

A law was enacted today in Austria forbidding the wearing of clothing and accessories covering the face, said Associated Press.

It is forbidden to wear burqas, ski masks and party masks in public places, as well as surgical masks outside hospitals. The fine for offenders will be 150 euros. The law is likely to affect the parliamentary elections of October 15, which are expected to won by anti-immigrant parties who would then form a coalition government. Despite the migratory influx into Europe in recent years, burqas are rare in Austria. However, support for the law is great, AP noted.