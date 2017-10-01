London Underground Station was Evacuated

Police in London evacuated Old Street subway station due to information about a suspicious passenger, reports BBC quoted by Bgnes.

According to Scotland Yard's press service, several eyewitnesses have also said they have heard the sound of an explosion. "The police received a telephone call about 21:20 on September 30 about a man behaving strangely on one of the subway trains."

Several people said they heard an explosion, weapons or other suspicious objects were not noticed, "says the message. After the check, the law enforcement agencies found nothing suspicious, in their words, "the incident is over".