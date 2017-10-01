Clashes During a Neo-Nazi March in Sweden

Around 60 people were detained during a demonstration by the neo-Nazi group "Northern Resistance Movement" in the center of the Swedish city of Goteborg on Saturday night, reports Bgnes.

Conflicts broke out between the organization's activists and their opponents, anti-fascists, who were throwing stones at the procession. One policeman and one civilian were also injured.

On Facebook, Prime Minister Stefan Lowen highly appreciated the actions of the police. "I am proud of the work of the police today in Goteborg, they did not allow contact between the Nazis and the counter-demonstrators," wrote Lowen. The action included between 500 and 1000 supporters of the Northern Resistance Movement. They received a formal permission to run the procession, which was guarded by police units arriving from other regions of the country.