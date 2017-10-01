From Today the Minimum Pension Becomes BGN 200

Pixabay.com

From this month, 824 thousand pensioners will receive a higher pension with an average rise of 17 BGN. The minimum pension for old age is 200 BGN, reports Sega. 

This is the second increase of pensions for this year, agreed between GERB and their coalition partners.

Thus, 724,000 pensioners who now take less than BGN 200 will receive a different increase to reach the new minimum amount. These include minimum disability and hereditary pensions. Separately another 100 thousand widow's supplements will increase.

With this increase, nearly 38% of the elderly in Bulgaria will now receive the minimum pension. The minimum retirement and old age pension is also granted to people who do not have paid contributions even for a minimum amount, but the NSSI is providing the equivalent of the pension. However, people with a real contribution to the system received only one increase - 2.4% from July.

