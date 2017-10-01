The Mountaineer Boyan Petrov also Climbed Dhaulagiri

Boyan Petrov climbed his 10th peak over eight-thousand meteres in his career as an mountaineer. His relatives announced that the 44-year-old zoologist at the National Museum of Natural History yesterday successfully reached the top and then returned to the base camp of the 7th-highest peak in the world - Dhaulagiri (8172 m).

After his success in the Himalayas, Petrov remains the most successful Bulgarian mountaineer, and from 2009 to 2017 he has climbed 10 of the eight-thousand metere peaks of the planet - Gasherbrum-1 (8068), Kanchenzjonga (8586), Broad Peak (8047) (8611), Manaus (8163), Annapurna (8091), Makalu (8463), Nanga Parbat (8126), and this year - Gasherbrum-2 (8035) and Dhaulagiri (8172).

His goal is to become the first Bulgarian to climb all 14 peaks over 8000m in the world and become one of only 20 people who did this without the help of extra oxygen.