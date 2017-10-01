Residents of Catalonia Began to Gather to the Referendum Voting Sites

Catalonia residents have begun to gather in front of the voting venues for the Sunday Independence Referendum, according to Reuters.

The vote was declared unconstitutional by the Madrid Supreme Court, but the regional authorities have expressed readiness to do so, despite all the government's efforts to prevent it.

According to eyewitness reports, the police have also begun to deploy officers in the capital of Catalonia, Barcelona.

Earlier, local law enforcement officials arrested a large number of officials participating in the referendum organization, seized about. 10.000 ballot, and most of the voting sections were closed.

Independence supporters spent the night in the schools where the vote had to be held to ensure that the polling stations will not be closed. Many of them attended with their children. On the order of the central government in Madrid, thousands of policemen were mobilized to close the polling stations. The appointed representative of the Spanish government in the region said the technology infrastructure for voting and census bulletins was removed. "There is no referendum. No polling stations. No newsletters. There is no authorities to verify the authenticity of the results. There may be some parody vote in some places and on the streets, but I do not think there will be a referendum, "said Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.

"Democracy is not above the rule of law. Democracy is guaranteed by the rule of law the law, " he added, clarifying that the referendum on independence is illegal. There has not been much tension between the supporters and opponents of the referendum. At the same time, it is not clear what will happen.

"Law enforcement showed restraint. There is no violence on their part. There are attacks from groups that support the referendum. We will do everything we can, "said the Spanish foreign Minister.