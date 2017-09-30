Raise in the Wages of the Military from January Next Year

"From 1 January 2018, the military will receive higher salaries." This is what Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said in Varna.

He added that he could not tell the exact percentage because the raises would be different, depending on the rank and the service, but certainly the biggest ones will be in the battle divisions.

"I also want to congratulate the 800,000 Bulgarians who will receive higher pensions tomorrow." The Minister of Defense was among the official guests in the oversight of the military flags of the Naval School "Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov" in Varna.

"This oath is not just a beautiful ritual, it is a promise and a responsibility to serve Bulgaria to the end," Karakachanov told the young men. He congratulated their teachers and parents and wished them to be faithful to their homeland.

"It was a stupid thing that governments and ordinary people thought that by entering NATO, they would keep us safe and going into the European Union, they would provide for us, first of all we should rely on our own powers. There is an idea NATO base on our territory, but it's just an idea, nothing concrete has been put forward for discussion, "said Minister Karakachanov. He promised that funds would be allocated for the purchase of the necessary equipment for the army, not just for airplanes.