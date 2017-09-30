236 Illegal Migrants were Detained Near Edirne

World | September 30, 2017, Saturday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 236 Illegal Migrants were Detained Near Edirne twitter.com

A total of 236 illegal migrants planning to enter  European countries illegally, as well as a traffickers, were arrested on Friday near the Turkish town of Edirne, Daily Sabah writes, quoted by FOCUS.

The Turkish gendarmerie has detained migrants during roadside checks carried out near the villages of Bosna, Yekanidrin, located along the Greek border. Migrants are identified as citizens of Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco and Vietnam.
The suspect, charged with organizing illegal traffic of people, was detained in the Edrine Gendarmerie building while the captured migrants were sent to the provincial migration control office.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: illegal migrants, bust, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria