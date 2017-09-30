236 Illegal Migrants were Detained Near Edirne

A total of 236 illegal migrants planning to enter European countries illegally, as well as a traffickers, were arrested on Friday near the Turkish town of Edirne, Daily Sabah writes, quoted by FOCUS.

The Turkish gendarmerie has detained migrants during roadside checks carried out near the villages of Bosna, Yekanidrin, located along the Greek border. Migrants are identified as citizens of Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco and Vietnam.

The suspect, charged with organizing illegal traffic of people, was detained in the Edrine Gendarmerie building while the captured migrants were sent to the provincial migration control office.