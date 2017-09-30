Assange: We are Witnessing the World's First Internet War in Catalonia
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange believes the situation surrounding the referendum on the independence of Catalonia can be described as the first case in the world of internet war.
"The world's first internet war began in Catalonia, where the people and the government use it (the Internet) to organize Sunday's independence referendum, while Spanish intelligence services are attacking and freezing telecommunication links, censoring hundreds of sites , protocols and so on, "Assange wrote in Twitter.
Earlier, he expressed the view that what is happening in the Spanish Autonomous Region is "the most significant Western conflict between the nation and the state since the fall of the Berlin Wall," but happening in the style of the new century. Namely, through proxy servers, VPNs, mirrors, encrypted chats, internet surveillance, censorship, and bot propaganda (agitation performed by robotized software.
