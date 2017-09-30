Assange: We are Witnessing the World's First Internet War in Catalonia

Politics | September 30, 2017, Saturday // 12:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Assange: We are Witnessing the World's First Internet War in Catalonia twitter.com

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange believes the situation surrounding the referendum on the independence of Catalonia can be described as the first case in the world of internet war.

"The world's first internet war began in Catalonia, where the people and the government use it (the Internet) to organize Sunday's independence referendum, while Spanish intelligence services are attacking and freezing telecommunication links, censoring hundreds of sites , protocols and so on, "Assange wrote in Twitter.

Earlier, he expressed the view that what is happening in the Spanish Autonomous Region is "the most significant Western conflict between the nation and the state since the fall of the Berlin Wall," but happening in the style of the new century. Namely, through proxy servers, VPNs, mirrors, encrypted chats, internet surveillance, censorship, and bot propaganda (agitation performed by robotized software.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Assange, comment, Catalonia, Internet War
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria