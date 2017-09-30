Poland Set up a Commission to Calculate the German War Reparations

The ruling Conservatives in Poland have set up a parliamentary committee to determine the amount of reparations Warsaw should demand from Berlin for World War II, the Austrian media ORF reports.

The chairman of the new commission, Arkadius Mularcvik, stressed that the body would consider "the estimated amount that Germany owes to Poland". However, he does not commit to a deadline within which the commission will present its conclusion.

The question of German reparations was long considered to have been completed. But at the end of July, Justice and Justice leader Jaroslav Kaczynski began a new debate, accusing the FRG of running away from responsibility for World War II, the Austrian media recalled.

