15 to 18 Minutes Faster from Plovdiv to September After the Modernization of the Railway Track

Business » INDUSTRY | September 29, 2017, Friday // 17:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 15 to 18 Minutes Faster from Plovdiv to September After the Modernization of the Railway Track archive

You can get 15 to 18 minutes faster from Plovdiv to village of September after the modernization of the railway track. This was admitted by  the passengers after the demonstration trip from Plovdiv station today. Among them were  the representatives of the Austrian company Thales, the contractor of the project for modernization of signaling, security and communications systems.

The train developed a speed of 160 km / h. Over BGN 91 million have been invested in the construction of a security and signaling system in this segment, as well as for the communications on the Plovdiv-Sofia line.

In mid-October, a public procurement order for the modernization of the Plovdiv-Bourgas section will be also launched.

 

 

BGNES

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: railway track, construction, renovation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria