15 to 18 Minutes Faster from Plovdiv to September After the Modernization of the Railway Track

You can get 15 to 18 minutes faster from Plovdiv to village of September after the modernization of the railway track. This was admitted by the passengers after the demonstration trip from Plovdiv station today. Among them were the representatives of the Austrian company Thales, the contractor of the project for modernization of signaling, security and communications systems.

The train developed a speed of 160 km / h. Over BGN 91 million have been invested in the construction of a security and signaling system in this segment, as well as for the communications on the Plovdiv-Sofia line.

In mid-October, a public procurement order for the modernization of the Plovdiv-Bourgas section will be also launched.

BGNES