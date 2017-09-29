From October 1st: On Saturday, the Blue Zone in Sofia will be Until 18:00, on Weekdays - Until 19:30

Society | September 29, 2017, Friday
From October 1st: On Saturday, the Blue Zone in Sofia will be Until 18:00, on Weekdays - Until 19:30

From October 1st, paid parking spaces in Sofia will have new working hours from 8:30 to 19:30, the Center for Urban Mobility reports, quoted by bTV. 

On Saturday, the blue zone will work until 6 pm  not until 14 am. From the same date, the extension of the green zone in the regions of Sredets and Lozenets will enter into force.

Аll marks are placed, and this weekend teams from Center for Urban Mobility will check each street for signs and replace the working time stickers of the paid parking areas.

There will also be three working points from where people can buy vignette stickers - the metrostations  ''European Union'' and the ''National Palace of Culture'' as well as on ''Budapest'' Str from 7 tо 17.00.  

vignettes, blue zone, green zone, new rules
