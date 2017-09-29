Trump to 'Confront North Korea Threat' on Asia Tour

US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries in November to participate in regional summits, the White House has announced, quoted by BBC. 

He will visit Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii for an 11-day trip.

"The president's engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat", the White House statement said.

