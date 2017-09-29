More than 20 People Died in Rush Hour Stampede at a Train Station in Mumbai

Stampede at a train station in the Indian city of Mumbai during the morning rush hour caused the death of 22 people. 30 were injured, reported by the Indian police quoted by the BBC.

The tragic gathering of people has taken place in a pedestrian overpass near Elfinstone Station, under which too many people have gathered to hide from a heavy rain. The station connects two main train lines of the city.

Local authorities earlier specified that the number of dead people may increase as some of the wounded are in a bad state in a hospital.

Trains are the main transport in the megalopolis with a population of over 20 million people.