More than 20 People Died in Rush Hour Stampede at a Train Station in Mumbai

Society » INCIDENTS | September 29, 2017, Friday // 15:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than 20 People Died in Rush Hour Stampede at a Train Station in Mumbai Source: Twitter

Stampede at a train station in the Indian city of Mumbai during the morning rush hour caused the death of 22 people. 30 were injured, reported by the Indian police quoted by the BBC.

The tragic gathering of people has taken place in a pedestrian overpass near Elfinstone Station, under which too many people have gathered to hide from a heavy rain. The station connects two main train lines of the city.

Local authorities earlier specified that the number of dead people may increase as some of the wounded are in a bad state in a hospital.

Trains are the main transport in the megalopolis with a population of over 20 million people.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stampede, train station, Mumbai, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria