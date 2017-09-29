Total Producer Price Index in Industry in August 2017 in Bulgaria increased by 0.7%

Business » FINANCE | September 29, 2017, Friday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Total Producer Price Index in Industry in August 2017 in Bulgaria increased by 0.7% pixabay.com

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in August 2017 increased by 0.7% compared to the previous month, аccording to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.1%, in the manufacturing by 0.7%, and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.5%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.1% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 0.8%, while prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 1.5% and in in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.9%.

Total Producer Price Index in August 2017 increased by 5.8% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 11.7%, in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.5%, and in the manufacturing by 3.9%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 11.4%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 6.1% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 4.9%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 1.7%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.5% and in the manufacture of leather and related products by 1.4%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 0.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.2% and in the manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices did not change.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices rose by 0.9%. More significant prices increases were reported in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 1.1% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 0.8%, while the prices went down in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 2.3% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.2%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 4.9%. The non-domestic prices rose in the manufacture of basic metals by 11.3% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 10.9%. The prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.6% and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 2.5%.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Statistical Institute, NSI, producer price index, manufacturing, prices, economy, finance
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria