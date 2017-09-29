Total Producer Price Index in Industry in August 2017 in Bulgaria increased by 0.7%

Total Producer Price Index in Industry in August 2017 increased by 0.7% compared to the previous month, аccording to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



Higher prices were registered in the mining and quarrying industry by 2.1%, in the manufacturing by 0.7%, and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.5%. In the manufacturing , more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 1.1% and in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 0.8%, while prices decreases were reported in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 1.5% and in in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 0.9%.

Total Producer Price Index in August 2017 increased by 5.8% compared to the same month of 2016. The prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 11.7%, in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 10.5%, and in the manufacturing by 3.9%. In the manufacturing more significant prices increases were seen in the manufacture of basic metals by 11.4%, in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 6.1% and in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 4.9%, while the producer prices fell in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 1.7%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.5% and in the manufacture of leather and related products by 1.4%.

Producer Price Index on Domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 0.4% compared to the previous month. The domestic prices rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.2% and in the manufacturing by 0.5%, while in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply the prices did not change.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous month. In the manufacturing2 the non-domestic prices rose by 0.9%. More significant prices increases were reported in the manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture by 1.1% and in the manufacture of basic metals by 0.8%, while the prices went down in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 2.3% and in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 1.2%.

Producer Price Index on Non-domestic Market in August 2017 increased by 5.5% compared to the same month of 2016. In the manufacturing, the prices rose by 4.9%. The non-domestic prices rose in the manufacture of basic metals by 11.3% and in the manufacture of paper and paper products by 10.9%. The prices fell in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 2.6% and in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 2.5%.