World | September 29, 2017, Friday // 14:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Revealed she has Breast Cancer Source: Twitter

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won six Emmy awards for her role in the Veep TV series, revealed she has breast cancer, world news agencies reported.

"One in eight women get breast cancer. I'm now one of them, "Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter and said she was lucky not only because her friends and family supported her but also because she had a solid health insurance.

The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all the evils and make affordable healthcare a reality, "the actress added in her Twitter message.

Julia Lpuis-Dreyfus is 56, married and has two children. She won her 11th Emmy Award two weeks ago.

The actress found out about her diagnosis the day after the Emmy Awards Ceremony.

