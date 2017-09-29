"For Poland and for the Baltic States, the Russian threat exists! NATO gives security." This was stated by Prime Minister Theresa May during a meeting with British soldiers in the Estonian military base Tapa, the Russian electronic edition Nation-news reports. According to the British Prime Minister, NATO troops are in Estonia to counter the Russian threat, FOCUS News Agency adds.

Earlier, the Russian state agency TASS quoted another statement by Prime Minister May, according to which "the main threats to Europe come from cybercrime and Russia, so NATO remains the cornerstone of our joint security and no more clear evidence of London support to the community is the presence of 800 British soldiers in Tapa, who play a leading role in NATO's military formation, and stand side by side with their Estonian, French, and in most recent time Danish allies. "

TASS states that alongside Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrived on a visit to NATO's international battalion.