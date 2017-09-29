Theresa May: There is a Russian Threat to Poland and the Baltic Countries

Politics » DEFENSE | September 29, 2017, Friday // 14:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Theresa May: There is a Russian Threat to Poland and the Baltic Countries Source: Twitter

"For Poland and for the Baltic States, the Russian threat exists! NATO gives security." This was stated by Prime Minister Theresa May during a meeting with British soldiers in the Estonian military base Tapa, the Russian electronic edition Nation-news reports. According to the British Prime Minister, NATO troops are in Estonia to counter the Russian threat, FOCUS News Agency adds.

Earlier, the Russian state agency TASS quoted another statement by Prime Minister May, according to which "the main threats to Europe come from cybercrime and Russia, so NATO remains the cornerstone of our joint security and no more clear evidence of London support to the community is the presence of 800 British soldiers in Tapa, who play a leading role in NATO's military formation, and stand side by side with their Estonian, French, and in most recent time Danish allies. "

TASS states that alongside Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrived on a visit to NATO's international battalion.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, comments, NATO, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria