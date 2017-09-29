International Autumn Jazz Festival in Pleven

The first edition of the International Autumn Jazz Fest in Pleven combines the jazz traditions with the technologies of the future, the Balkan melodic lines and rhythms with film and theatrical musical themes, tango and classics with European improvised music, reports Binar.

This special new festival, which will take place from 29 September to 1 October in the courtyard of the Regional History Museum of Pleven, aims both at the fun and exaltation of the soul, as well as in acquainting the audience with new and curious tendencies and forms in the development of jazz and improvised music.

For the three festival evenings, the residents and guests of Pleven will have the opportunity to see and hear live six amazing formations, which, combined in this way, draw a very detailed map of jazz on a wide Balkan and European level.

In each of the days, the concert program starts at 18:30, and on Sunday (October 1st) there is going to be one special daytime event for the young - "Jazz for Children" with the quartet of Ventsi Blagoev from 11:00 am. Entry for all events is free of charge!