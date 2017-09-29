Mumbai Railway Station Stampede Kills 22 Amid Heavy Rain

A stampede on a footbridge at a Mumbai railway station has left 22 people dead and injured more than 30, Indian officials report, quoted by BBC.

The tragedy occurred during the morning rush hour at Elphinstone station, which connects two major local lines.

It was triggered by overcrowding and people seeking shelter from monsoon rains, the officials said.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital and senior railway officials are at the scene.

"The incident occurred as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and passengers took refuge on the foot overbridge. People at the front slipped and the huge crowd toppled over, leading to the stampede," Indian Railways spokesman Ravindra Bhakar told AFP news agency.

"Twenty-two dead have been confirmed, 14 men and eight women... Some 32 passengers are injured."