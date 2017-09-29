Unique Jade Amulet was Discovered in Kaliakra, Probably Made in China

A unique white jade amulet, probably made in China during the Yuan Dynasty, was discovered during excavations on Cape Kaliakra. This was announced by the head of the archeological team, Associate Professor Dr Bonie Petrunova, at a press conference.

According to her, this artifact is the first of its kind found in Bulgaria and has identified the find as the most significant in the more than a decade-long study of the team of the ancient and medieval fortress of Kaliakra.

The amulet features a small falcon scene hunting wild goose among lotus flowers. The spring awakening scene of nature has a symbolic significance for prosperity and success, explained Associate Professor Petronova. The archeologist added that the beautiful artistic object dating from the 14th century was used as a buckle in the uniform of Chinese and nomadic peoples. Imperial jade is extremely revered in China as a stone-healer and may have been on Bulgarian soil with the Golden Horde as a donation to some of the rulers of the Dobrudzha despotism, is one of the archaeological versions.

The amulet may have "traveled" along the trade routes from Venice, with which the Dobrudzha despotism has maintained good connections. Similar artifacts in the big auction houses are between EUR 20,000-40,000, but the amulet, as all the so-called relics discovered at Cape Kaliakra, will remain in the collection of the Historical Museum in Kavarna, said Associate Professor Petrunova. During this year's archaeological season in the study of the necropolis at the end from the 14th century, the team also found a piece of stone icon.