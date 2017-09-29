Bulgarian Minister of Defense Wants Foreign Financing of Religious Communities to be Banned
Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov has told journalists in parliament that funding of religious communities, organizations and religious denominations in Bulgaria from abroad should be banned, reported BGNES.
Thus, according to him, the funding received through foundations by various radical elements in this country would be limited.
He also believes that it is appropriate to license the Higher Muslim Institute in Bulgaria and the staff who are preparing for the Muslim faith in Bulgaria to study under a program approved and supervised by the Ministry of Education.
The Defense Minister has offered that a forum on the issue should be organized by the end of October with the participation of representatives of the prosecution, the special services, State Agency for National Security as well as the Ministry of Interior.
- » Theresa May: There is a Russian Threat to Poland and the Baltic Countries
- » Foreign Minister: I am not Against NATO Bases in Bulgaria
- » MPs Adopted the State of Defense and Armed Forces Report of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2016
- » International Scientific Conference on "Future Armed Forces 2040'' Will Begin Today
- » Erdogan: Turkey is taking Steps for the Acquiring of Ballistic Missiles
- » Border Officers will Receive the Right to Conduct Investigations