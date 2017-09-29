Gas Prices to Decrease by Over 7%
7.29% decrease in the prices of gas in the fourth quarter of the year, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission today decided. However, there will be no change in the price of heating, Ivan Ivanov, chairman of the KEVR, said Darik.
The reason for this is the new tariff model for gas transmission that affects TPPs. In fact, the fall in gas for district heating will be within 3-4%. If it was over 5%, then the service would have been cheaper, KEVR explained.
Ivanov, however, has not taken a stand on whether or not the prices of heating will rise again next year.
After today's decision, domestic consumers of gas will also use cheaper raw materials, he assured.
