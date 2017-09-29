Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny is Detained Again

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny is Detained Again Source: Twitter

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is detained in Moscow. This is what he himself reported on Twitter.

"They held me, they brought me, they guarded me and no one knew anything. Why, I'm asking, I'm in custody? Now we will understand, "the message said.

As the opposition leader states, he was detained around his home. "I went out to go to the station, they held me in the entrance. Like in a movie, a car approached and police officers came out of it, "the message said.

Alexei Navalny, oppositon leader, detained
