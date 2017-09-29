Manchester City Footballer Sergio Aguero Injured in a Car Crash in Amsterdam

Manchester City officially confirmed the information that the star striker of the team, Sergio Aguero, suffered a car crash last night.

The incident happened in Netherlands, where the Argentine was on a concert during his free day. On the way to the airport, from which the striker had to board a plane to Manchester, the cab in which he was traveling had crashed a roadside pillar. As a result, Aguero has broken ribs and will have to recover for about two months. At least that's what the British media said as of now.

City's official announcement is that the 29-year-old striker will return to Manchester today, and will be immediately reviewed by the medical headquarters. Only after that, the club will comment on Kun's condition and eventual absence.

However, the top scorer will definitely miss the Chelsea derby this weekend.