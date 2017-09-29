Hundreds of Workers Continue to Die at the Construction Sites in Qatar for the World Cup 2022

Qatar does not do enough to ensure safe working conditions in preparation for the World Cup in 2022. This is said in a report by the Human Rights Watch organisation. According to the NGO, people work under conditions that endanger their lives.

Human Rights Watch says hundreds of workers die every year because of the heat and air humidity they are forced to work on. It urged the authorities in Qatar to impose "adequate restrictions on outside work", and also called for regular investigations and information on deaths.

The report of the human rights organization says that about 2 million workers are immigrants, accounting for 95% of the workforce. 40% of them, or about 800,000, are at construction sites. Qatar acquired the right to host the World Cup in 2010, and local authorities announced that there would be major infrastructure projects in addition to stadiums. According to authorities, spendings reach USD 500 million on World Cup projects per week.

Human Rights Watch reports that there are no specific data on the deaths of workers coming from abroad. In 2013, the Qatari government reported that a total of 520 workers from Bangladesh, India and the Nepal had died in 2012, people from these countries account for about 75% of all migrants. For 385 deaths, it is said that the cause is not known - in 246 cases "sudden death for unknown cause" is written, and the remaining 139 died for "another reason". There are no investigations. Last year, deaths were 35, and authorities said they were mostly due to falls.

Human Rights Watch called on FIFA and national football federations to request changes to the law in Qatar and provide better conditions for workers in the country.