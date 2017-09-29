Lindsey Vonn is Waiting for Permission to Compete with Men

The US Ski and Snowboard Association will file a formal request to the International Federation. The request is for the most successful female competitor Lindsay Won to be admitted to a men's race next year, reports Sega.

The proposal is for the 32-year-old American to stand up with the men in the Downhill World Cup on the last weekend of November 2018 in Lake Louise (Cannes). There Vonn has won 14 of her record 39 victories at the fastest of the alpine disciplines. In total, the 4-time Crystal Globe winner has 77 first places and 130 podiums in her career.

"We can not give details yet, but this is definitely a topic that is controversial for FIS leaders," the official message from the federation said. USSA's proposal must be voted during the FIS presidency meeting in Zurich (Switzerland) next Thursday (October 5th).