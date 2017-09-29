Tiger Woods Spoke of Putting an End to his Career

The winner of 14 Major Tournaments and the world's richest athlete, Tiger Woods, admitted that he would never return to competitive golf. He even said he was questioning whether he would be able to perform his duties as a captain of the US President's Cup because even just driving a golf cart "hurts".

The 41-year-old American has undergone several surgeries on his back in the last couple of years and has dropped out of his last tournament, "Dubai Desert Classic," in January, just because of spasm in his back.

"I do not know what my future is," Woods said, revealing that he had been able to hit 60 yards last week, but had no idea of ​​a date for return. Asked if he could never compete again, he replied, "Yes, definitely, it will take time to figure out what my options are to continue."