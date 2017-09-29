The Regional Minister Denied that the Rehabilitation Program for Buildings will Stop

"The rehabilitation program does not stop, the next year will be even more dynamic with even more rehabilitation of Bulgarian compartment blocks". This was announced on bTV by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

This statement abruptly contrasts with his words a few days ago that "In 2018 and 2019 it will be difficult to conclude with the buildings that are currently approved with contracts with the Bulgarian Development Bank with the resources available. The negatives for political and other reasons does not give us optimism to tell you exactly what the amount will be in the budget to be adopted in 2018. "

Nankov then said: "The budget for 2018 will not require funds for the rehabilitation of private compartment buildings. The contracts concluded so far will be completed under the existing rules."

Today, however, the Minister announced that at least 1000 buildings will be rehabilitated in 2018 and the projects have already utilized BGN 1.06 billion.

Regarding the government's desire to introduce tolls on the highways, the minister specified that at least BGN 1 billion are expected from this system. If the system is implemented, it will be repaid within 3 years.

According to the Minister, the Struma highway must be "completed in full" by 2023. "We have 5 road junctions, we have economic zones that will be built and there will be opportunities for rest stops", added Nikolay Nankov.