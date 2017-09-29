The German Food Poisoner has at Least One Accomplice

The extortionist who put poison in food and wants EUR 10 million from big trading chains in Germany to stop this activity has at least one accomplice. The police believe that jars of poisoned baby purees are found in several branches of non-Friedrichshafen shops (five poisoned children's purees were originally found in this town).

The threat of ethylene glycol-treated products in Germany, however, applies not only to baby purees, but to a total of 20 types of food that the blackmailer intends to poison shops of all major German chains.

The man whose security camera photo was distributed yesterday has not yet been identified, but the authorities have received more than 100 signals from citizens that they have seen him. At the moment, every signal is being checked, reported the German police.

They also advise to be careful when opening the jars of purees and, if you do not hear the specific cracking of the cap during the opening, it is better not to consume the contents. The same applies to packs of other foods - if the package is damaged, it has holes on it or it is torn.