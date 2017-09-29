Prime Minister Borisov: Bulgaria is not a Risk for the Eurozone

Bulgaria is not a risk to the eurozone and deserves to be in the "waiting room" because it meets all the criteria, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk in Estonia, reports Sega.

According to the government press office, Borisov pointed out that Bulgaria had good macroeconomic indicators and noted that 2016 was the first fiscal year with a surplus after 2008. He also pointed out that our country is third, after Estonia and Luxembourg, with the lowest government debt, as a relative share of GDP. Borisov noted the growth of the Bulgarian economy, investment and construction in Bulgaria, the development of business and the significant drop in unemployment, as well as the strong fight against smuggling.

The Prime Minister has categorically stated that Bulgaria will work towards constructive compromises on all important issues for the European Union and adds: "Our country will rely on an open dialogue and partnership with all the EU member states during the Bulgarian presidency."

In the conversation with Tusk, Borisov pointed out that, with regard to policy towards the Western states, he expects a clear perspective, not empty promises. "Bulgaria, together with the other EU Member States, is a great mediator and can help bring closer understanding between the Balkans and the Union," the prime minister said.

Donald Tusk has given full support to Bulgaria's priorities. "Bulgaria is a leader, and I see the efforts that you personally put in. I will be behind you and you can rely on me for everything - both during the presidency and the entry into the eurozone waiting room", quoted the President of the European council.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov thanked Tusk for his agreement to organize a summit of EU leaders on the "Western Balkans" in Sofia during the Bulgarian presidency. He expressed our readiness to start talks about the preparation of the meeting with Tusk's team and the Secretariat of the European Council, as well as all the commissioners whose subjects are relevant to the policy of the Western Balkans.