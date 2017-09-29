Foreign Minister: I am not Against NATO Bases in Bulgaria

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva returned from the United States, where she was visiting along with President Rumen Radev.

"The main topics were the fight against terrorism, illegal migration, the refugee wave, the situation in North Korea. We received congratulations that Bulgaria is extremely focused on security in our region, "Zaharieva said in "Hello, Bulgaria" Television program.

After being asked if there should be a NATO base on the Black Sea coast, she said that at the moment such a thing is not on the agenda but sees no harm in having bases in Bulgaria because we are an ally.

"NATO is not a military alliance, but a union for peace and stability. Let's not confuse things. Its purpose is not to provoke military action, "she added.

"The whole international community is working to have peace and stability. In any case, the situation in the world changes. So, as a NATO ally, God forbid that war will happen, we are certainly on the outside line next to a country that is not part of the Alliance, "the foreign minister also said.

However, she did not rule out, if anything happens, in case of war, Russian missiles will probably directed at NATO bases.

"This is the reality. We are an ally of NATO, Russia is not. This membership is also a guarantee of our security. With Russia, we need to maintain practical and equitable relations, "said Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Asked whether Russia is a threat to Bulgaria's national security, Zaharieva said the government's report is misinterpreted, and nowhere it is stated that the Russian Federation is a threat to us but just part of their actions, Zaharieva adds to Nova TV.