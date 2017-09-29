Macron's Rating is Rising

Two opinion polls in the past four days show a slight rise in the rating of French President Emmanuel Macron, which had collapsed after his election in May, the DPA reported.

The Elab Institute for Broadcasting has granted Macron's 16 percent approval against 7 percent for the period 12-13 September. About 39 percent are dissatisfied with the president, compared to 37 percent in the previous study, and 45 percent say it is too early to pronounce.

A survey by the Iphop Institute of Journalism shows that 45 percent of respondents were satisfied with Macron with 40 percent in the previous poll, and 53 percent were dissatisfied with 57 percent before. There was no answer in this consultation "it is early to judge".

In Elab's survey, 68 percent of respondents agree that Macron's policy so far coincided with his election promises. However, 59 percent doubt that its political decisions will revive the economy, and 31 percent approve them. Last week, Macron signed major changes to the Labor Code aimed at making it more flexible.

