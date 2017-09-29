More than 2,000 Bulgarian Companies Work in Romania

Over 2000 companies with Bulgarian capital work in Romania. Approximately the same number of Romanian companies operate in Bulgaria, reports Mediapool.

Trade between Bulgaria and Romania amounts to EUR 3.8 billion in 2016, up 5.7% from the previous year. The balance in bilateral trade is positive for Bulgaria and amounts to EUR 256 million for 2016. This was made clear during the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev with the State Secretary in the Ministry of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Sterica Fundulia . The two have discussed the possibilities for economic cooperation before the forthcoming meeting of the governments of the two countries on October 3 in Varna, the Ministry of Economy announced.

Sterica Fundulia stressed the importance of bilateral co-operation and noted that it is of increasing importance for the overall development of Europe. He emphasized the measures taken by the Romanian government to improve the business environment and the results achieved.

Trade between Bulgaria and Romania is mainly metals and metal products, petroleum products, sugar, cereals, medicaments, food products, as well as means of transport, including tractors and cars, it became clear during the meeting. The industries with growth prospects in bilateral trade were listed machinery, electronics and electrical engineering, construction, food and beverages, textiles and knitwear, IT, outsourcing, etc. Bilateral trade and economic ties can also be expanded through more specialized events, Alexander Manolev noted.