Bulgaria: CEM Confirmed the New BNT Management

The Council for Electronic Media approved the composition of the board of BNT on Thursday.

It is rightfully entered by the Director-General Konstantin Kamenarov, who will also chair the management. The other members are Valery Zapryanov, Vasilena Matakieva, Zina Trifonova and Anton Andonov. Their spheres will be determined at the first meeting of the governing body of the Bulgarian National Television.

