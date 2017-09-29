CEM Confirmed the New BNT Management
Society | September 29, 2017, Friday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
bnt.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Council for Electronic Media approved the composition of the board of BNT on Thursday.
It is rightfully entered by the Director-General Konstantin Kamenarov, who will also chair the management. The other members are Valery Zapryanov, Vasilena Matakieva, Zina Trifonova and Anton Andonov. Their spheres will be determined at the first meeting of the governing body of the Bulgarian National Television.
- » More than 20 People Died in Rush Hour Stampede at a Train Station in Mumbai
- » Leonardo da Vinci May Have Drawn Nude Mona Lisa
- » International Autumn Jazz Festival in Pleven
- » Unique Jade Amulet was Discovered in Kaliakra, Probably Made in China
- » Apple Receives Record Number of US Government National Security Requests for Data
- » NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Cool, with Maximum Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)