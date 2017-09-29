Ludogorets Won Against Hoffenheim with 2:1

Ludogorets made a prestigious victory on their home ground against the strong German team "Hoffenheim" 2:1 in the group stage of the Europa League, and the success came with a complete turnover of events after the Germans led in the second minute Kaderabek scored the first goal in the match after a mistake by Cosmin Moti, who made a bad pass near the box without being put under pressure. Kramaric stole the ball, broke through and handed it to Kaderabek, who scored from very close, and then Hoffenheim missed a very good opportunity for another goal .

The second half the game was different. Ludogorets equalized at the very beginning of the half with a wonderful shot by Svetoslav Dyakov outside the penalty area. The captain of Ludogorets scored his first goal in 39 games in European tournaments.

Then the 72nd minute came when Ludogorets striker Jody Lukoki broke through on the left, into a penalty area and with a nice shot to the top right corner scored for 2:1.

Hoffenheim ranks second in the Bundesliga after Borussia Dortmund and in front of Bayern Munich. League Europe, however, is not a major target for the Germans who arrived in Razgrad without some of their stars. After the win, Ludogorets is second in Group C of the Europa League with 4 points. First is Braga with 6 points. Hoffenheim is the last with two losses. In the next round on October 19, Ludogorets hosts Braga, while Hoffenheim faces Istanbul Basaksehir.