Official: Ancelotti is no Longer Coach of Bayern Munich

Sports | September 29, 2017, Friday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Official: Ancelotti is no Longer Coach of Bayern Munich Source: Twitter

Carlo Ancelotti is no longer coach of Bayern Munich, confirmed the official website of the Bavarians. This decision came after an emergency meeting of the club's bosses with the Italian specialist yesterday. His current assistant, Willy Sagnol, is temporarily assigned to manage the team. He will lead the squad in the game with Hertha (Berlin) at the weekend.

Bayern defeat by Paris Saint-Germain (0:3), which is the worst for the team in the group stage of the Champions League for 21 years, has proved decisive for Carlelo's fate. It was preceded by Friday's draw with Wolfsburg (2: 2). At the beginning of the month, the Bavarians lost to Hoffenheim 0:2. At the moment, the German champion ranks third in the Bundesliga's standings.

The Italian left the post after 60 games at the head of Bayern, in which he recorded 42 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses. Under his leadership, the team won one championship title and two Super Cups of Germany.

The various sources in Germany refer to several names that are discussed as potential heirs of Ancelotti. These are former coach of Borussia (Dortmund) Thomas Tuhel, Julian Nagelsman (Hoffenheim) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ancelotti, sacked, Bayern Munich
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria