Official: Ancelotti is no Longer Coach of Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti is no longer coach of Bayern Munich, confirmed the official website of the Bavarians. This decision came after an emergency meeting of the club's bosses with the Italian specialist yesterday. His current assistant, Willy Sagnol, is temporarily assigned to manage the team. He will lead the squad in the game with Hertha (Berlin) at the weekend.

Bayern defeat by Paris Saint-Germain (0:3), which is the worst for the team in the group stage of the Champions League for 21 years, has proved decisive for Carlelo's fate. It was preceded by Friday's draw with Wolfsburg (2: 2). At the beginning of the month, the Bavarians lost to Hoffenheim 0:2. At the moment, the German champion ranks third in the Bundesliga's standings.

The Italian left the post after 60 games at the head of Bayern, in which he recorded 42 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses. Under his leadership, the team won one championship title and two Super Cups of Germany.

The various sources in Germany refer to several names that are discussed as potential heirs of Ancelotti. These are former coach of Borussia (Dortmund) Thomas Tuhel, Julian Nagelsman (Hoffenheim) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.