NIMH: Mostly Cloudy and Cool, with Maximum Temperatures Between 13°C and 18°C

Weather will remain almost unchanged today, mostly cloudy and cool, with maximum temperatures between 13°C and 18°C. Only a few places in the southern and eastern regions will see a light rain. This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



Мainly оver Western Bulgaria clouds will be decreasing at times. The wind will be moderate, in the eastern part of the country to temporarily strong from northeast. Maximum temperatures between 13°C and 18°C. The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for September. During the day, it will fall slightly.



The Black Sea Coast will be mostly cloudy with light rain in some places. Moderate to strong northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 17°C - 18°C, sea water temperature about 20°C -21°C.



The mountains will be mostly cloudy, foggy in the higher parts. It will rain lightly in some places, light snow above 2,000 m. There will be moderate to strong northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 8°C, at 2,000 meters - about 2°C.

Weather conditions in the mountains are bad for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) with the Bulgarian Red Cross annouced.

Morning temperatures range from minus 4 to plus 7 degrees Celsius. There is a light to moderate wind over the mountain ridges. Many places will see short spells of rain. Lift facilities are closed. The MRS recommends tourists who, despite the bad weather, have gone on a hike in the mountains, to select carefully their routes and get the necessary equipment.



No incidents with tourists were reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).