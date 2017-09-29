15.2 % Increase of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad in August 2017

In August 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 680.4 thousand or by 15.2% above the registered in August 2016, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In comparison with the same month of the previous year an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Germany - by 27.9%, Italy - by 27.3%, Austria - by 25.5%, Spain - by 22.9%, the United Kingdom - by 19.3%, Turkey - by 18.9%, France - by 12.9%, Serbia - by 11.4%, Romania - by 10.5%, Greece - by 8.8%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Ukraine - by 6.6%, Russian Federation - by 5.0%.

The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in August 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 44.6%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 42.9%, and with professional purpose - 12.5%.

In comparison with August 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 18.5%, with other purposes - by 15.0%, and with professional purpose - by 5.7%. In August 2017, the trips with other purposes formed 70.2% of all trips to Turkey and 66.0% - to Czech Republic. The trips with holiday and recreation purpose to Italy and Greece were 64.1% and 63.8% respectively of all trips of Bulgarian residents to these countries.

In August 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 2 125.1 thousand or by 10.8% more in comparison with August 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with other purposes - by 19.7%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 6.4%, and with professional purpose - by 3.0%.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 62.4% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in August 2017 or by 13.7% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year.

The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 7.1%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 16.7%.