MEPs From Different Countries Urge Albania to Recognize Bulgarian National Minority in the Country
MEPs from different countries and political parties are preparing a letter to the parliament of Albania, urging the country to recognize the Bulgarian national minority, reported bTV.
Albania's parliament is working on a draft law on the protection of national minorities, according to which there are Greek, Macedonian, Wallachian, Roma, Egyptian, Montenegrin, Bosnian and Serb minorities in the country, but not Bulgarian.
In the letter, MEPs recall that there is also a report from the European Parliament calling for the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in the areas of Prespa, Golo Bardo and Gora to be guaranteed.
