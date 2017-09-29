Residents of the Village of Gramatikovo Will Close the Main Road to Turkey on October 13

The residents of the village of Gramatikovo in the municipality of Malko Tarnovo are preparing for protest. They will close the main road to Turkey next Friday - 13 October, reported bTV. 

The reason for their dissatisfaction is the ruined roads in the village. After the last floods for which a state of emergency was declared in Gramatikovo, the village is almost inaccessible.

And before the that the roads were in a very bad condition. For years, locals have insisted they be repaired.

