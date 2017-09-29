Residents of the Village of Gramatikovo Will Close the Main Road to Turkey on October 13
btv
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The residents of the village of Gramatikovo in the municipality of Malko Tarnovo are preparing for protest. They will close the main road to Turkey next Friday - 13 October, reported bTV.
The reason for their dissatisfaction is the ruined roads in the village. After the last floods for which a state of emergency was declared in Gramatikovo, the village is almost inaccessible.
And before the that the roads were in a very bad condition. For years, locals have insisted they be repaired.
- » MEPs From Different Countries Urge Albania to Recognize Bulgarian National Minority in the Country
- » Bulgarian President: 'The Most Important Criterion For the State of the Whole Country is the Situation in Small Towns and Villages
- » Minister of Cultute: 'The Repair of the National Palace of Culture Will be Completed in Time'
- » Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: ' There Will Be Changes in the State Administration'
- » Council of Ministers Proposes Sanctions for Breach of the EU Roaming Regulation
- » GERB Chairman: 'We are at the Beginning of a Stable Mandate that Relies on Transparency'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)