Bulgarian President: 'The Most Important Criterion For the State of the Whole Country is the Situation in Small Towns and Villages

‘’No matter what institutions and laws are created at the high levels of the state, the mayors and local governments of small towns and villages are those who work directly with the people. The most telling criterion for the state of the whole country is the situation in small towns and villages which reflect all problems and achievements’’, said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev during his meeting today with representatives of the National Association of Mayors in Bulgaria and of the Association of Mayors of Small Municipalities, reported BGNES.

Other main topics were improving the living conditions in small towns and villages.

Mayors called for greater financial independence and fair budgeting for local governments, support in combating household crime in Bulgarian villages, as well as for an easier access to healthcare.