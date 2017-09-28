Sofia has Two New Pedestrian Zones

Bulgaria: Sofia has Two New Pedestrian Zones Source: Pinterest

Sofia has two new pedestrian zones - the section of Vitosha Boulevard in front of the Courthouse, from Alabin Street to the traffic lights on Stamboliyski Blvd. and Georg Washington Street between Pirotska Street and Trapezitsa Str.

The speed is limited to 30 km/h in the space between Alabin str., Hristo Botev boulevards, Vasil Levski, Tsar Osvoboditel and Lege Str.

The adoption of the proposal by Deputy Transport Mayor Evgeni Krusev was preceded by a discussion lasting 2 hours. He was severely criticized for the short report, which was poorly presented and lacked arguments in favor of such a decision. Some councilors fear that the closure of more plots will cause serious congestion on the inner neighborhood streets like Tsar Samuil and Prince Boris I

The deputy mayor, however, considers that there are two metro lines, two underground parking lots and five tram lines in the area. The introduction of the George Washington pedestrian zone is necessary for better access to the Western Gate of Serdika.

