Heavy Rainfall in China - There are Casualties, Thousands have Been Evacuated

Bulgaria: Heavy Rainfall in China - There are Casualties, Thousands have Been Evacuated

At least five people were killed by torrential rains in Ankang, Northwest China. Because of the disaster, the authorities evacuated more than 27,000 inhabitants of the city and the surrounding areas, NOVA writes.

Damage from the rain and subsequent floods reached 540 million yuan (about 69 million euros), 2000 buildings were damaged, 12 000 hectares of arable land were found under water.

In general, 150 000 inhabitants are affected by bad weather. There is a risk of landslides. The rain in the area has been pouring since Tuesday.

