Bulgaria is Going to Attract Chinese Tourists with a Direct Flight and Visa Facilitation

Direct flight and visa facilitation are important for boosting cooperation between Bulgaria and China in the field of tourism. This were two points of agreement between a delegation from GERB and Shen Bailey, assistant chief of the external department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reports vevesti.bg.

The meeting took place on the last day of the working visit of the Bulgarian delegation led by the People's Representative and Chairman of the Friendship Parliamentary Group with China Dimitar Boychev. Part of the delegation are also the mayors of the municipalities of Avren, Devnya, Pomorie, Sozopol and Tsarevo - Emanuil Manolov, Svilen Khitov, Ivan Aleksiev, Panayot Reyzi and Georgi Lapchev, Deputy Mayor of Aksakovo Municipality Ruska Ilieva, Deputy Governor of Dobrich Krassimir Nikolov and the President of the Municipal Council in Burgas Konstantin Lukov.

In the presence of the Bulgarian Ambassador to Beijing, Grigor Porozhanov, the representatives of the local government presented the tourism potential of the Black Sea municipalities. The Chinese side was very interested in the conditions of balneotherapy and spa tourism. According to Shen Bailey, Chinese tourists would appreciate the properties of the mineral springs and healing mud at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.