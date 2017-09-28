US Air Force Made Strikes to Civilians in Afghanistan by Mistake

The Pentagon admitted that in clashes with militants in Afghanistan, US aviation accidentally hurt civilians. According to the headquarters of Operation "Resolute Support", which the United States and its allies conduct in the country, there are victims.

The incident happened as a result of a retaliatory blow to the offensive of Afghan extremists near Kabul airport. "Resolute support" deeply regrets that civilians have been harmed, "says part of the US military statement.

As the Afghan agency "Pajwak" reported on the attack, one person died and four others were injured. The information was also confirmed by the Ministry of Interior of the country. Previously, the media circulated the news of five victims, including a woman.