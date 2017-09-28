Russia will Build a Fence Along the Border of the Crimea with Ukraine

Border management of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Crimea will build a 50-kilometer fence along the border with Ukraine to guarantee the security of the republic, TASS reported.

The enclosure will cost 200 million rubles and is planned to be ready by the end of the year. An auction for the supply and installation of the fence with a height of more than 2 meters and a length of 49.5 km has already been announced. in Krasnoperepopsko region, which borders Ukraine. Work must end by December 20th. The enclosure must last at least 10 years, and the design shall be consistent with climatic conditions.