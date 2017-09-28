Russia will Build a Fence Along the Border of the Crimea with Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | September 28, 2017, Thursday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia will Build a Fence Along the Border of the Crimea with Ukraine Archive

Border management of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Crimea will build a 50-kilometer fence along the border with Ukraine to guarantee the security of the republic, TASS reported.

The enclosure will cost 200 million rubles and is planned to be ready by the end of the year. An auction for the supply and installation of the fence with a height of more than 2 meters and a length of 49.5 km has already been announced. in Krasnoperepopsko region, which borders Ukraine. Work must end by December 20th. The enclosure must last at least 10 years, and the design shall be consistent with climatic conditions.

 

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Criema, Ukraine, border, fence
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria